Donald LAVOIE
Age 90, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Lois; parents, Mark & Emma; grandson, Jake; brother-in-law, Clayton Julien. Survived by sons, Kevin (Peggy) & Craig (Jane); grandchildren, Robert (Diane), Melissa, Nate, Kaila; great-grandsons, Korbin & Noah; sisters, Gertie & Marj (George). The family thanks the caring staff at Inver Glen Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4-6 PM Friday, September 4th, with a prayer service at 6 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Interment 12 Noon Saturday, September 5th, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Balaton, MN. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association, St. Croix Hospice or donor's choice. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
