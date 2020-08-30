Donald LAVOIE

Age 90, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Lois; parents, Mark & Emma; grandson, Jake; brother-in-law, Clayton Julien. Survived by sons, Kevin (Peggy) & Craig (Jane); grandchildren, Robert (Diane), Melissa, Nate, Kaila; great-grandsons, Korbin & Noah; sisters, Gertie & Marj (George). The family thanks the caring staff at Inver Glen Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4-6 PM Friday, September 4th, with a prayer service at 6 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Interment 12 Noon Saturday, September 5th, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Balaton, MN. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association
, St. Croix Hospice or donor's choice. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com