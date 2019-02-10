Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Christ The Lord Lutheran Church
9998 90th St. S.
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The Lord Lutheran Church
9998 90th St. S.
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Donald Lowell LINDSTROM Obituary
Age 82 of Woodbury Formerly of Cottage Grove Was called Home on February 2, 2019. Don was raised in Roseville, MN and graduated from Johnson High School. He joined the Army, served at White Sands, New Mexico missile range, then missile signal support mission in Fort Churchill, Manitoba, Canada. He was honorably discharged with letters of commendation. Don worked and retired from American Can Company after 40 years as a Quality Control Inspector. He married Patricia Ward, and they had five children, before sadly losing her after a long battle with cancer. Don married his second wife, Betty, and gained four more children. Both Don and Betty shared a love for travel and visited many National Parks and mountain ranges. Don will be remembered as a kind, gentle, and generous man with a strong faith in God. He was called amazing by many, as he lived his life to the fullest. Don is survived by his loving wife, Betty, of 40 years; brother, Larry (Gail); sister, Vonnie (Mike) Juckich; children, Dawn, Dan, David, Julie (Marianne Sussman), Shelly (Chad Kratzke), Kevin (Michelle) Wood, Kelly (Mike) Leach, Bob (Tammy) Wood and Julie (Ted) Tait; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Pat; sister, Diane Burdash; and brother, Bob. Special thanks to the loving staff at Heartland Hospice Care, St. Joseph's Heart Center and VA Home Care Services. Service of Remembrance 11AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christ The Lord Lutheran Church, 9998 90th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. A gathering will begin at 9:30AM. Private interment at a later date. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
