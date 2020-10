December 1, 1929 October 7, 2020 It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce his passing; loving husband, father and grandfather. Don proudly served our country in the Navy during the Korean War. There will be a Memorial Service Thursday (October 15, 2020) 11:00 AM at First Evangelical Free Church, Maplewood, 2696 Hazelwood Street, with visitation one hour prior. Due to Covid, there is limited seating. Masks are required. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com