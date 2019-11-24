|
passed away peacefully November 19, 2019. Preceded in death by his much loved wife Mitzi. Donald is survived by his five children Linda Anastos (George), Donald L. Weber (Nola), Laura Klapperich (John), Daniel Weber (Gabriele), David Weber (Debra) as well as thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Donald was born in LaCrosse and grew up in the Rice Street neighborhood in St. Paul. He graduated from Cretin High School in 1948. Donald married Mitzi Burbage in 1950, they were married for fifty-eight wonderful years. He began his career as a postal clerk on the railroad and ended as vice-president of operations at Tapemark Company. Don and Mitzi traveled extensively enjoying many adventures together. Donald was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting with his sons, fishing with children, grandchildren and the Helm family in Canada. Bridge was his passion in his later years. Donald loved gatherings with his children and grandchildren at our family dinners. Private service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019