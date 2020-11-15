1/1
Donald Martin TADICH
Age 88 Passed peacefully in the early morning on Tuesday, November 3 in Carondelet Village in Saint Paul. Born in Saxon, WI on June 5, 1932, Don grew up in Eagle River, WI where his parents built and operated Pine Gables Supper Club among the lakes and pines of that iconic Northwoods town. As a boy, he walked a distance from home to serve early morning Masses with Father Eric Kemmerling fat Saint Peter's Catholic Church in Eagle River. Don left home to attend Saint Norbert's High School, DePere, WI, graduating in the Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s including time in Ansbach, Bavaria. While later attending The College of Saint Thomas in Saint Paul, he met College of Saint Catherine nursing student Mary Catherine Nevin at a 1956 Valentine's Day dance. They married on August 16, 1958 in Green Isle, MN and raised their four children in Bloomington, MN. Don's principal professional endeavors involved social work. Faith-based involvements rounded out his life. He also enjoyed athletics, bow-and-arrow deer hunting, and carpentry. Don embraced his Croatian heritage in food, language, and song. He enjoyed quoting scripture and singing in Croatian and English. He loved the cinema, especially The Third Man. Don loved The Lord, The Church, and his family and repeatedly expressed appreciation for his Catholic education. Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Catherine (nee Nevin); three children, Mary Elizabeth (Michael Bauer), Matthew Anthony (Oksana), Teresa Ann (Mark McCarthy); nine grandchildren, Natalia (Phil Hudelson), Greta (Michael Wodarcyk), Anthony Bauer, Gabriel Bauer, Madeline (Timothy Van Havermaet), Genevieve McCarthy, Noelle McCarthy, Colette McCarthy, Mark David McCarthy; three great-grandsons, Nicholas Hudelson, Michael Xavier Wodarcyk, Liam Hudelson. Don's parents, Matt and Katherine (Bronzovich) Tadich, sisters Katy Jacobson and Rose Lulich, nephew Karl Guth and niece Jacqueline King, brother-in-law Robert Nevin and nephew Tommy Nevin, and daughter Molly Ellen predeceased him. Special thanks to Carondelet Village Oak Gables Care Center for their recent care. The funeral Mass at Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis and burial in Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights took place on Saturday, November 14. Memorials preferred to Relevant Radio, P.O. Box 10707, Green Bay, WI 54307. The family also welcomes memorial Masses. Gearty-Delmore 952-926-1615 www.gearty-delmore.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
