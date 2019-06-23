|
|
Age 86 Rusty passed away Feb. 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Marcille & Carl Rustad, brother Jack Rustad & brother-in-law Jim Froelke. Survived by ex-wife, Elayne "Bubbles" Flynn, daughter Dana Langseth (Jon), daughter Shannon Rustad, son Guy Rustad (Lynette), hanai-daughter Lisa Barrett (Rob), 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister Marianne Froelke, sister Cherlyn Blackford, 5 nephews & 1 niece. Aloha 'Oe (Farewell To Thee), Daddio! We love you! Celebration of Life Tues, July 2, 2019, 4-7pm, Minnesota Music Cafe, 449 Payne Ave., St. Paul, 55130. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Disabled American Veterans https://www.dav.org/
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019