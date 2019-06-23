Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnesota Music Cafe
449 Payne Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald RUSTAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Murdock "Rusty" RUSTAD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Murdock "Rusty" RUSTAD Obituary
Age 86 Rusty passed away Feb. 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Marcille & Carl Rustad, brother Jack Rustad & brother-in-law Jim Froelke. Survived by ex-wife, Elayne "Bubbles" Flynn, daughter Dana Langseth (Jon), daughter Shannon Rustad, son Guy Rustad (Lynette), hanai-daughter Lisa Barrett (Rob), 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister Marianne Froelke, sister Cherlyn Blackford, 5 nephews & 1 niece. Aloha 'Oe (Farewell To Thee), Daddio! We love you! Celebration of Life Tues, July 2, 2019, 4-7pm, Minnesota Music Cafe, 449 Payne Ave., St. Paul, 55130. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Disabled American Veterans https://www.dav.org/
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.