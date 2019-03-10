Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home
901 3rd Street
Farmington, MN 55024
651-463-7374
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
White Funeral Home
901 3rd Street
Farmington, MN 55024
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
22120 Denmark Ave
Farmington, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
22120 Denmark Ave.
Farmington, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald HAAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald N. HAAN


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald N. HAAN Obituary
Age 87 of Farmington, MN passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary. Survived by his loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also by many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington, MN with visitation from 4-7 PM on Wednesday (3/13) at the White Funeral Home Chapel, 901 3rd St., Farmington (651-463-7374) and 1 hr prior to Mass at church. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now