|
|
Age 87 of Farmington, MN passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary. Survived by his loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also by many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington, MN with visitation from 4-7 PM on Wednesday (3/13) at the White Funeral Home Chapel, 901 3rd St., Farmington (651-463-7374) and 1 hr prior to Mass at church. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019