Age 92 1/2, from Maplewood, MN Passed away peacefully at his son's home while under Hospice care the past few weeks. He will be so deeply missed by his family and friends. Don was preceded in death by his 6 siblings, his parents and his wife Shirley of 64 years. Don is survived by his two sons, Michael and Paul (Lynn) and grandchildren Shannon, Joshua, Nicholas, Benjamin and Moriah Otto (fiance Austin Davis), as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Don grew up on a farm in Isanti, MN, the youngest of 7 children, and graduated from Cambridge High School in '45. Don joined the Navy right out of H.S., and later went went on to earn his BBA from the U of M and got his CPA in '65, paving the way for his career in accounting. He loved to tell stories/jokes and help anyone in need. You could find him helping in his church's kitchen, delivering his special sugar cookies and being the biggest cheerleader at grandkid's sporting events or dance recitals. He was an avid sports fan, but loved the MN Gophers and H-M Pioneers best! Don was man that lived out his faith. He wrote in a paper back in '95 "I hope to be remembered as an honest man, who when he gave his word, he kept it no matter what. Also, as a man who loved the Lord and tried to be like Him as much as possible." You did it Papa. We hope to do a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.