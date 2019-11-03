|
Age 75, of Woodbury On October 30, 2019 at 10 am Don passed away from the effects of his Multiple Sclerosis and Trigeminal Neuralgia. He was born December 30, 1943 in Mankato, MN. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Mankato State with a double major in Chemistry and Biology in 1969. He used his degrees as a scientist at 3M for 40 years and did some consulting for them after retirement. He was respected for his deep knowledge of the industry, his hard work and his amazing memory. He had a passion for living and threw himself 100% into his many hobbies. Don is survived by his wife, Jean; his two children, Karen (Jon) Zack and Steve (Rhonda); his 6 grandchildren, Tom, Zach, Jasmine (Lauden), James, Antonia and Stephen; his sister, Judy Stuve; his brother, Paul; and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, George and Agnes; and his brothers Roger, Larry and George. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 9 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME-WOODBURY, 8700 Valley Creek Road, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. (www.nationalmssociety.org). 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019