|
|
Age 84, of Cottage Grove Passed away on September 18, 2019 Don Jepson was born on May 14, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to Earl and Violet (Spurr) Jepson. He grew up in St. Paul where he graduated from Cretin High School in 1953, where he was an active member of their ROTC program. Don continued his service in the military as a member of the Army National Guard for the next 12 years. Don worked at Brown and Bigelow for 30 years. He married Beverly (Tomasek) Jepson in May of 1956 and the couple lived in St. Paul for a short time before moving to Cottage Grove in the early 1960's. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Betty Daddario; children, Kevin (Mary Jo), Gregory (Michele), Kathy (Michael) and David (Heather); 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children. Don is preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly; and his parents. Memorial services 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Norris Square Chapel, 6995 80th St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Interment will be at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 19, 2019