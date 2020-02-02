Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald GSCHLECHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. GSCHLECHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. GSCHLECHT Obituary
Age 79, of Woodbury passed away surrounded by his family on January 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Kathryn; and sister, Joy O'Toole. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois; children, Dave (Tina), Mike (Ann) and Beth Doroff (Josh); grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Sam, Kyle, Henry, Tyler, Jake and Allie; and many other loved ones. Don was an avid golfer and bridge player, sports enthusiast, and loved to play all types of games with his grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, February 3rd at 11AM at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 – 80th St. South, Cottage Grove. Visitation at the church from 9AM-11AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Foot Ministry at the Listening House, Little Sisters of the Poor or The Church of St. Rita. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -