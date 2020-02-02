|
|
Age 79, of Woodbury passed away surrounded by his family on January 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Kathryn; and sister, Joy O'Toole. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Lois; children, Dave (Tina), Mike (Ann) and Beth Doroff (Josh); grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Sam, Kyle, Henry, Tyler, Jake and Allie; and many other loved ones. Don was an avid golfer and bridge player, sports enthusiast, and loved to play all types of games with his grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, February 3rd at 11AM at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 – 80th St. South, Cottage Grove. Visitation at the church from 9AM-11AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Foot Ministry at the Listening House, Little Sisters of the Poor or The Church of St. Rita. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020