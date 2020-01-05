|
Age 89, of Lakeland, MN Passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Alexander and Theodora; sisters, Dorothy Hedeen, Lorraine Renteria, Carol Peters and Maryellen Kodelarczyk; brothers, Joseph and Ronald; and three infant sons. He will be sadly missed by wife of 65 years, LaVonne; children, Geralyn (Jim) Watson, Paul (Holly), Donna (Marty) Wolf and Kelly (Jon) Jarppi; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Sandra); sister-in-law, Rosemary; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 10:30 A.M. at ST FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16770 – 13th Street South, Lake St. Croix Beach. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the . 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020