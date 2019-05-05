|
May 13, 1944 — April 28, 2019 Of Scandia Don was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Earl R. and Dorothy A. (Betzold) Krueger. Don attended St. Adalbert's Catholic School and Mechanic Arts High School, followed by St. Paul Vocational School to become an electrician. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of 51 years; children, Robert (Janet), Janet (Stacy) Mayer, Sharon (Ronald) LeRoux, Jim (Chelsea); grandchildren, Laura, Steven, Mitchell, Evan, Emmalee, Ashley, Jordan; brother, Duane. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dennis and Diane. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church, 13060 Lindstrom Trail, Lindstrom. The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to Mass at church. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake, Minnesota. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019