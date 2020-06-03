Age 89, of Hastings Passed Away May 31, 2020 He was born in Montgomery, MN on December 6, 1930 to Arnold and Elizabeth (Hanek) Schlosser. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1948. Donald was a Veteran of The Air Force and retired from 3M. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dona Brown; and sister, Lorraine Schlosser. Donald is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eileen Schlosser; children, Kathy (Todd) Betterley, Bruce (Lisa) Schlosser, and David Schlosser (Rachele Gunter): 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel. Interment will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. (651) 437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 3, 2020.