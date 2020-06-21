Donald R. TEICH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85 Summer life at Bay Lake in Deerwood MN. He lived in Austin, TX from 1986 to 2016. Passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. Preceded in death by son, Bruce; parents, Florence & Arnold; and brother, Gerald. Survived by children, Deborah Teich, Brenda Teich (Mark McClellan), and Todd Teich; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Gerri) Teich; also nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial service 4 PM Thursday, July 9 at MUELLER BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St.@ Cty Rd B. Visitation from 3-4 PM Thursday 7/9. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved