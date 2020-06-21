Age 85 Summer life at Bay Lake in Deerwood MN. He lived in Austin, TX from 1986 to 2016. Passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. Preceded in death by son, Bruce; parents, Florence & Arnold; and brother, Gerald. Survived by children, Deborah Teich, Brenda Teich (Mark McClellan), and Todd Teich; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Gerri) Teich; also nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial service 4 PM Thursday, July 9 at MUELLER BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St.@ Cty Rd B. Visitation from 3-4 PM Thursday 7/9. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.