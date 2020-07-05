Dad was a good man. He taught all his children the basics. He worked hard but we played as a family up at the cabin as much as we could. Many weekends he came home with a sunburn to his head from driving the boat and towing us kids around on Bay Lake. He worked at 3M, worked at a garage fixing semi engines in the evening so his children could have extra things. He moved to Texas to get out of the cold. He enjoyed his time there but came to Minnesota in the summer to escape the heat of Texas. He loved his x wife Martha . Even after their divorce, he was there for her and she was for him. Dad was given a St. Bernard dog - Kernel for fathers day and he loved that dog. the dog watched over us kids all the time. He then acquired another dog Dozer, who was dads traveling companion to and from Texas. During his last few years in Minnesota, he enjoyed going out weekly, and longed to be on his own, w=but could not due to his Alzheimer's and Dementia. Dad you will be missed.

Brenda Teich

Daughter