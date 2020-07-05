1/
Donald R. TEICH
Age 85 Memorial service 4PM Thursday, July 9 at MUELLER BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. Visitation from 3-4PM Thursday 7/9. Full notice ran Sunday, 6/21. MUELLER BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
JUL
9
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 22, 2020
Don was a great man. He was giving to all of his neighbors who needed a helping hand. He borrowed out tools to many friends. His volunteered at church. He loved to dance and play Dominoes. He was a party man in his golden years.
Brenda Teich
Daughter
June 22, 2020
Dad was a good man. He taught all his children the basics. He worked hard but we played as a family up at the cabin as much as we could. Many weekends he came home with a sunburn to his head from driving the boat and towing us kids around on Bay Lake. He worked at 3M, worked at a garage fixing semi engines in the evening so his children could have extra things. He moved to Texas to get out of the cold. He enjoyed his time there but came to Minnesota in the summer to escape the heat of Texas. He loved his x wife Martha . Even after their divorce, he was there for her and she was for him. Dad was given a St. Bernard dog - Kernel for fathers day and he loved that dog. the dog watched over us kids all the time. He then acquired another dog Dozer, who was dads traveling companion to and from Texas. During his last few years in Minnesota, he enjoyed going out weekly, and longed to be on his own, w=but could not due to his Alzheimer's and Dementia. Dad you will be missed.
Brenda Teich
Daughter
June 21, 2020
My uncle Don was a lot of fun. Great memories at his cabin with his St Bernard "Kernel". That dog could suck up a pile of spaghetti in seconds. And playing with the fish on the dock. My uncle always made sure that we all were having fun as kids. And taking his afternoon Siesta so that the adults could have fun playing cards at night. Good memories !
Wendy M Moynihan
Family
