Donald Ray "Donnie" NYE
1946 - 2020
Of Newport, MN Passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on June 6, 2020. Donnie was born on August 10, 1946 to Melvin "Bud" and Irene (Pankratz) Nye and grew up in Thorp, WI. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Anita of 54 years; sons Kent (Becky), Bradley (Lori), and Samuel (Jessie); grandchildren Jessica, Nicole, Sarah, Alisha, Makayla, Jadyn, Zackary, Clara, Grace; sister, Bonnie (Dave), sister-in-law Carolyn, brother-in-law Daniel (Lin) and their families; many cousins & friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
