Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Garrison, MN
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Garrison, MN
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
New Brighton Eagles Club
563 Old Highway 8 NW
Donald Ray RYAN


1937 - 2019
Donald Ray RYAN Obituary
Age 81 of Aitkin, formerly of New Brighton, died on July 21, 2019. He was a retired employee of Brown-Wilbert Vault Company with 40 years of service. He was also a retired New Brighton Fireman. Don is survived by his wife Nancy. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thurs., July 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Garrison. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. On Fri., July 26, 2019 a Celebration of Life will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the New Brighton Eagles Club (563 Old Highway 8 NW) followed by burial at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in New Brighton at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements Koop Funeral Home, Crosby.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019
