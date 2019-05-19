|
South Saint Paul, passed away May 14 on his 73rd birthday with Barbara, his partner in life for 47 years, by his side. Don is also survived by their children Matt Gerten (WI), Sarah Huaman (FL), Abigail (King Huddleston) Gerten (IL), Elizabeth Gerten (VA) and Candace (Scott) Kinslow (IN) - also included as children Razia (Javad) Warasi (MN) and Muna (Ali Shireh) Farah (MN). Grandpa Don to Olivia, Joseph, Emma, Nathan, Lexi, Katie, Scarlett, Ben, Sophia, Nawal, Maryam and Mohamed. Brother to Nancy (Larry) Melin, Pat (Nancy) Gerten, Judy (Rich) Wheeler, Karen (George) Gall, Greg (Jackie) Gerten and Uncle Don to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Gerten and Elaine Forciea Gerten and siblings, Tom Gerten, Mary Sue Crawford, Larry Gerten and Leanne Gerten. Don was born May 14, 1946, in St. Paul, MN and he grew up on the family farm in Inver Grove Heights. After graduating from Cretin High School in 1964, he attended St. Mary's College in Winona and went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota in 1968. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968 and was awarded a Purple Heart for being wounded in combat in Vietnam. He worked for St. Paul Fire & Marine for 31 years before retiring in 2005. He served on board of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association (SSP) and was an active member of and The Military Order of the Purple Heart. Don loved gardening, Jeopardy! and hiking, biking and skiing MN trails. Celebration of Life will be held May 25 at Concord Lanes, 365 N. Concord Exchange, S. St. Paul from 10 AM to 2 PM. There will be a short ceremony at 11:30 followed by lunch. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in S. St. Paul in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome and can be made in his name to the MN Move to Amend State Network, 718 Arbogast St., Shoreview, MN 55126, committed to building a vibrant democracy that is genuinely accountable to the people, not corporate interests.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019