Donald Richard BRISSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loved Father, Grandfather Res. White Bear Lake, died Wednesday, April 29th. Preceded in death by the mother of his children and loving wife of 43 years, Joan Marie, née Garlock; his parents, Roaul and Agnes; siblings, Edna, Art, May and Irene and 2nd wife Judy (Krawczewski). Will be lovingly and dearly missed by his children, Michellene-Mich Arneson of Maplewood, Michael (Pam) of White Bear Lake, Jennifer-Jenny (Mogey) McDonough of Chippewa Falls, WI and Joseph (Linda) of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Kevin (Lisa), Heather, Nicole, Jason (Kristal), Jason (Priscilla), Tim (Keri) Alex and Sami and their children and significant others; sisters, Ethel and Loey; niece Kathy and daughter Courtney; special friends, Dennis and Denise and his many other family, friends and neighbors. Don was a Veteran of the Armed Forces of the Untied States of America – United States Air Force, receiving medals for Good Conduct and for National Defense Service; a 40+ year career man at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, he enjoyed chasing the sun on his sailboat at White Bear Lake and through traveling the world following his retirement in 1988. We wish him well on his final journey. An interment ceremony for immediate family will be held – Saturday, May 2nd 1:00 pm at St. Johns Cemetery, Hugo. Although we will not be able to be with you in person, our love is. Memorials preferred to WBL Lions, American Legion, VFW or The American Cancer Society.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Interment
1:00 PM
St. Johns Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved