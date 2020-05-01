Loved Father, Grandfather Res. White Bear Lake, died Wednesday, April 29th. Preceded in death by the mother of his children and loving wife of 43 years, Joan Marie, née Garlock; his parents, Roaul and Agnes; siblings, Edna, Art, May and Irene and 2nd wife Judy (Krawczewski). Will be lovingly and dearly missed by his children, Michellene-Mich Arneson of Maplewood, Michael (Pam) of White Bear Lake, Jennifer-Jenny (Mogey) McDonough of Chippewa Falls, WI and Joseph (Linda) of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Kevin (Lisa), Heather, Nicole, Jason (Kristal), Jason (Priscilla), Tim (Keri) Alex and Sami and their children and significant others; sisters, Ethel and Loey; niece Kathy and daughter Courtney; special friends, Dennis and Denise and his many other family, friends and neighbors. Don was a Veteran of the Armed Forces of the Untied States of America – United States Air Force, receiving medals for Good Conduct and for National Defense Service; a 40+ year career man at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, he enjoyed chasing the sun on his sailboat at White Bear Lake and through traveling the world following his retirement in 1988. We wish him well on his final journey. An interment ceremony for immediate family will be held – Saturday, May 2nd 1:00 pm at St. Johns Cemetery, Hugo. Although we will not be able to be with you in person, our love is. Memorials preferred to WBL Lions, American Legion, VFW or The American Cancer Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 1, 2020.