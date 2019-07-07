|
1935-2019 After a long battle with cancer Donald R. Kozen passed away July 5, 2019. He was 84 years old. Preceded in death by son Todd and wife Nancy, he is survived by brother Ken (Elaine), son Tim (Robin), daughter Teri and grandchildren Rachel and Tanner Kozen. Don was an Air Force Veteran who liked to hunt and fish at the cabin he built on Third Crowing, go on Ocean Cruises and was a talented gardener. Private services will be held for his family. Interment with his wife and son at Hillside Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019