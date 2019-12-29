|
Age 96 Of White Bear Lake Veteran of US Navy Serving during WWII. Owner of Rooney's Nursery, known for his humorous signs on Cty Rd. E. Preceded in death by wife Catherine, brothers Terry and Larry "Buck" and Sister Eileen Gorowsky. Survived by children, Tim (Rose), Peggy (Gatis) Valters, Patrick (Virginia), Dennis (Corrine), Kevin, Beth (Gary) Bosch, Jim (Amy), MaryJo O'Neal; also survived by 23 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Ann Koch, Dorothy Feldmann, Kathy Hagkull; many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, January 3rd ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH 3878 Highland Ave, White Bear Lake. Visitation Thursday from 4 - 6:30 PM and 1 hour prior to mass all at the church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery in White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to Allina Hospice. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019