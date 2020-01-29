Home

Donald Roy BUCKLEY

Peacefully passed away on January 24th. Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Irene (nee Smith, Steichen), stepfather Clemens Steichen, step brother David, and second wife Dianne. Survived by his four children; Taryn (Kenneth), Howard (Lorene), Daniel (Linda), and Kimberly. Three stepchildren; Merlin, Darryl (Cheryl), and Lana. Don served in the army, was a bus driver for district 833, later retired from St. Paul Post Office. Interment held at Elmhurst Cemetery on Friday, January 31st.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020
