Age 68 of Little Canada Passed away on June 12, 2020 surrounded by family. Butch was a fantastic cook who loved his music, BBQ, and above all else, his family & friends. Preceded in death by parents, Donald & Dolores Kretman; sister, Kathleen Hagen. Survived by son, Joseph; daughter, Jennifer; grand children, Marcus, Trevor, Devon, Cole; great-grandchildren, Miles, Avalynn; siblings, Cheryle (Dale) Cass, Melinda Wilwert, Dean (Tanya) Kretman, Daniel (Jane) Kretman, Annette (Randall) Roatch, Angela (Brian) Wiggins; Margaret (Thomas) Lackner; several nieces & nephews. Family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date. "This is not goodbye, it's see you later."