More Obituaries for Donald SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Ducky" SMITH

Donald "Ducky" SMITH Obituary
Age 92 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by daughter Peggy Dramm and 5 siblings. Survived by wife of 68 years, Barbara; children Joe, Jimmy, John, Jeff (Kathy), Susie Cameron (Brad), Jerry (Diana), Mary Hunziker (Jay), Sally, Jay & Judd; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Karen Smith and bonus son Keith Wakefield. Memorial Mass Tuesday, February 4th at 12:00 Noon at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
