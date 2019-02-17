|
|
Age 84 of Oak Park Heights Formerly of Goodland, MN, Duluth & Moline, IL Don passed away in the company of his family on February 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, JoAnn; children, Terry (Carol), Michael (Joni), Cindi (Sidney) Chollett; grandchildren, Seth (fiancee Rachel Lee), Cory, Justin (Laura), Joe, Josh (Laure), Jacob, James (Autum), Jesse (Kyndall) Chollett; great-grandchildren, Logan, Charlie, Harper, and another on the way; brother, Lloyd (Marge); sisters-in-law, Joyce and Dorothy; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Dominic and Marie; siblings, Charles, Martin, Kenneth, Richard, Frances Johnson, Marcella Essen, Herbert, David. Don retired from a distinguished career in the Air Force and Guard, and 30 years with John Deere. He was a 50+ year Mason, and was active in his church, singing in the choir for many years. Most importantly, he was an avid family man. Memorial service will be 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 23rd at PATH OF GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 759 County Road B East, Maplewood, MN, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Christ United Methodist Church, (New Building Campaign), 3801 7th Street, East Moline, IL 61244. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019