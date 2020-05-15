Age 94 of South St. Paul Passed Away May 12, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Leola; parents, Peter & Mary; and siblings, Adella Overman, Johanna Niehoff, Leo Rademacher, Theresa Kraemer & Helen Rosha. Survived by children, Mary Rademacher, Sharon (Ron) Pidde, Stephen (Diane) & Gary (Lisa); grandchildren, Danelle (Matt) Cook, Christina, John Paul (Mickey), Jerome, Jacinta, Lucia & Sophia; and great-granddaughters, Juliette & Lillian. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH in West St. Paul along with a private interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. For those who would like to drive by the front of the funeral home, KLECATSKY & SONS SOUTHERN CHAPEL, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul to sign the guest book, pick up a prayer card or drop off a sympathy card, may do so from 6-8PM on Sunday, May 17th. Those who choose to participate must remain in their vehicles and must exit immediately following. 651-451-1551











