Donald T. "Don" RADEMACHER
Age 94 of South St. Paul Passed Away May 12, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Leola; parents, Peter & Mary; and siblings, Adella Overman, Johanna Niehoff, Leo Rademacher, Theresa Kraemer & Helen Rosha. Survived by children, Mary Rademacher, Sharon (Ron) Pidde, Stephen (Diane) & Gary (Lisa); grandchildren, Danelle (Matt) Cook, Christina, John Paul (Mickey), Jerome, Jacinta, Lucia & Sophia; and great-granddaughters, Juliette & Lillian. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH in West St. Paul along with a private interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. For those who would like to drive by the front of the funeral home, KLECATSKY & SONS SOUTHERN CHAPEL, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul to sign the guest book, pick up a prayer card or drop off a sympathy card, may do so from 6-8PM on Sunday, May 17th. Those who choose to participate must remain in their vehicles and must exit immediately following. 651-451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
drive by the front of the funeral home
Mass of Christian Burial
CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
