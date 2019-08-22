|
Age 64, of Osceola, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Friday, August 16, 2019. Don was born in South Saint Paul Minnesota December 10, 1954 to Thomas and Helen (Lamb) Ridley. He attended the University of Minnesota where he received a B.A. degree in mathematics, graduating in 1978. He then went on to attend law school at William Mitchell School of Law and graduated with a law degree in 1982. Don was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was eager to use his education and law degree to serve his God Jehovah and to help his spiritual brothers and sisters earth wide. He volunteered his legal services for almost 35 years until just weeks before his passing. During his years of volunteer service he won five state supreme court victories that shaped the law which now protects the right of Jehovah's Witnesses to obtain quality medical care consistent with their beliefs. Don married the love of his life, Dawn Denise Anderson, in May of 1993. He loved her fiercely. Together they served their God Jehovah, raised children, traveled, enjoyed creation and laughed. Don was an outstanding Christian, someone who was genuinely humble in spite of having extraordinary abilities and in spite of accomplishing historic things. He was a loving and loyal husband, family member and friend. His example of endurance, courage and dedication will always be remembered. Don was preceded in death by his mother Helen (Lamb) Ridley and his brother Paul Ridley. He is survived by his wife Dawn Ridley, children Zipporah (Justin) Paul, Morwenna Borden, Grant Borden, grandsons Connor Borden, Matthew Mickus, father Thomas Ridley, sisters Jean Ridley, Patty Ridley, brother Michael (Annemarie) Ridley, and nieces Quinn Ridley and Claire Ridley. A memorial service will be held 3:00pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at The Grand Banquet Hall, 301 2nd St. S., Stillwater, MN 55082. Don would have liked any memorial contributions to be made online at donate.jw.org. A special thank you to Dr. Gurdesh Bedi and the Stillwater Lakeview Hospice for their care. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 22, 2019