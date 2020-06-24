Donald W. "Don" FLEISCHHACKER
Age 84 of Maplewood Loving Husband, Dad and Grandpa Preceded in death by parents, Thelma and Frank; and siblings, Frank, Neil, Jerry, Vivian, Elaine and Norma. Survived by wife of 66 years, Audrey; daughters, Debbie (Dwight Schuebel) Marcellus, Roxanne (Glen) White, Suzanne (Doug) Dabe, and Dawn Fleischhacker; 6 grandchildren, Don, Tom (Lisa), Cassandra (Jacob), Larry (Jessica), Heather, and Rebecca.; 13 great-grandchildren; beloved puppies, Reba and Bindi; and other family and friends. Private services will be held at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. Memorials preferred. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
