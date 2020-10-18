Born April 20, 1939, moved on from this Earth on October 13, 2020. Don touched many lives with his kindness and support. He was a dedicated English teacher in the Minneapolis Public Schools for 37 years. A host of former students from Sheridan, NE, Folwell Junior High, Roosevelt and Southwest Senior Highs remain ever-grateful for the positive impact Don had on their schooling and their lives. After retiring, Don taught English to native Spanish speakers and taught Spanish to his daughter, Christina's first grade students. He found and married his life-long partner Ruth Hayden. During their 51 years of marriage, they raised a family of four while he encouraged her to develop her own successful consulting firm. One of his greatest joys has been to be a Papa ("Papa Bear") to his five grandchildren. Don was loved dearly by many, including his extended family and many long-time friends. He believed in love, loyalty, and friendship and lived it every day while enjoying feeding the birds and eating those corner pieces of cake with the most frosting. Don was preceded in death by his parents Nora and Walter, his siblings James and Kimberley, and other loved ones he will be overjoyed to meet again. His heartbroken survivors include his wife Ruth, children Jennifer, Steven (Holly), Nathan and Christina and grandchildren Jared, Domanic, Devyn, Tyler and MacKenzie, his twin brother Dennis, and sisters Deborah and Shelley. He is also survived by grieving nieces, nephews and cousins. All those who knew Don are kinder and gentler people because of how he lived. Arrangements for a Covid-limited service, with a Zoom option, are being handled by O'Halloran-Murphy. The virtual gathering is set for Thursday, October 22 with an informal sharing at 5:30 and a formal sharing at 6 p.m. The address to join is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81238335135?pwd=RWNoQWJ0VVJ5QmdkSmFQRGIwMUVCdz09
Meeting ID: 812 3833 5135 Passcode: 630659 A time when all who loved him can celebrate Don's life is hoped for in the Spring. An obituary notice will be posted again then. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Keystone Community Services, 2000 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, 55104 or keystoneservices.org
. 651-698-0796