Age 76, of Maplewood Passed away August 20, 2019 Preceded in death by brother, Dennis. Survived by loving wife of 40 years, Beverly; children, Angela (Glen) Senske, Bradley, Sheila (Chris) Larson; step-children, Suzy (Jim) Olson & Alen Shepherd; grandchildren, Brandon, Briana, Dustin, Evan, Cody, Kyle, Brittney, Noah, Jack, Jacob, Robert, Nathan, Jennifer, Mai; great-grandchildren, Camarin, Jase, Chloe Jo, Gracie, Savannah, Sofia; sisters, Sharron (Jeff) Fry, Rebecca (Lewis) Lein, Brenda (Tom Gerner). Worked at Holman Field for 40 years and retired from St. Paul Flight Center. Celebration of Don's life will be held from 2-6 PM Saturday, August 24 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 22, 2019