Donald W. "Don" MINNI
Age 60 Of St. Paul Passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by loving and faithful wife, Teresa "Terri"; daughter Leigh; son Kyle (Jordyn); and many other relatives and friends. He was proud to be a journeyman at an early age; was talented at fixing things; and enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, and fishing. Funeral Mass will be 10 AM, Thursday, November 19th at Holy Spirit Church, 515 South Albert St., St Paul with a visitation from 5 – 7 PM, Wednesday, November 18th at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 South Snelling Ave., St Paul. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
