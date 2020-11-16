Age 60 Of St. Paul Passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by loving and faithful wife, Teresa "Terri"; daughter Leigh; son Kyle (Jordyn); and many other relatives and friends. He was proud to be a journeyman at an early age; was talented at fixing things; and enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, and fishing. Funeral Mass will be 10 AM, Thursday, November 19th at Holy Spirit Church, 515 South Albert St., St Paul with a visitation from 5 – 7 PM, Wednesday, November 18th at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 South Snelling Ave., St Paul. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.