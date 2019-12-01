|
|
Age 90, of St. Paul Passed away on November 21, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Rita; siblings, Bill, Elmer, Millie & Marie. Survived by children, Paul (Eileen), Mary (Don) Smiley, Peter (Kelly), Dona (Dave) Acord; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; special niece, Dianna Houska; and many other family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, December 6 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Visitation at the church from 9:30- 10:30 AM Friday. Private interment. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019