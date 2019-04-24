|
|
Age 44, of Brainerd, MN Formerly of St. Paul Park & Newport, MN Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Survived by mother, Linda Ochoa; father, Danny (Judy) Bartel; children, Alexander Holm, Collin Holm, Sophia Cloutier and Daniel Cloutier; siblings, Elizabeth (Matthew) Dennis, Jeremy (Victoria) Bartel, Rachel (Brian) Talcott, Rayleen (Ben) Worcester and Robert (Cretia) Radman; special friend, Roberta Lubin; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Don's co-workers at Bobcat and friends in Brainerd for all their help during this difficult time. Visitation 5-8 PM with memory sharing beginning at 6:30 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. 651-459-2875
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019