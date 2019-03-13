Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH,
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
2701 N. Rice St
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald FUHRMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald William FUHRMAN


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald William FUHRMAN Obituary
Age 86, of New Brighton Entered eternal life on March 9th, 2019. Donald was born on July 25, 1932 in Robinson, ND to William and Viola Fuhrman. He graduated from Robinson High School, playing basketball, working in his dad's mechanic shop and participating in 4H. After high school, he attended Interstate Business College in Fargo, ND. In 1952 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years. Upon his discharge he attended NDSU in Fargo, ND graduating with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering with honors. He worked two years for Sandia Corporation in Albuquerque, New Mexico and at Honeywell in the Minneapolis area until his retirement. He married Elsie (Schuler) in 1955 and they were blessed with 3 children: Susan, Steven, and Sandra. Don is survived by his wife Elsie, daughter Susan (Peter Moe), son Steven Fuhrman (Debbie), daughter Sandra (David Felix). Nine grandchildren including Erik Moe (Emily), Anders Moe (Emily), Sharon Moe, Kathryn Fuhrman, Alyssa Bell (Clint), Dan Fuhrman, Jillene Nelson (Jonathan), Matthew Felix and Corinne Felix. Four great-grandchildren, Walker Moe, Gracelynn Moe, William Bell and Benaiah Bell, with a fifth great-grandchild due in May. He is also survived by his sister Elaine Bullis of Fresno, CA. Memorials preferred to Compassion International, North Heights Lutheran Church, or the charity choice of the donor. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, March 16 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice St., Roseville. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church on Saturday from 10- 11 AM. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now