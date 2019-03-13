Age 86, of New Brighton Entered eternal life on March 9th, 2019. Donald was born on July 25, 1932 in Robinson, ND to William and Viola Fuhrman. He graduated from Robinson High School, playing basketball, working in his dad's mechanic shop and participating in 4H. After high school, he attended Interstate Business College in Fargo, ND. In 1952 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years. Upon his discharge he attended NDSU in Fargo, ND graduating with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering with honors. He worked two years for Sandia Corporation in Albuquerque, New Mexico and at Honeywell in the Minneapolis area until his retirement. He married Elsie (Schuler) in 1955 and they were blessed with 3 children: Susan, Steven, and Sandra. Don is survived by his wife Elsie, daughter Susan (Peter Moe), son Steven Fuhrman (Debbie), daughter Sandra (David Felix). Nine grandchildren including Erik Moe (Emily), Anders Moe (Emily), Sharon Moe, Kathryn Fuhrman, Alyssa Bell (Clint), Dan Fuhrman, Jillene Nelson (Jonathan), Matthew Felix and Corinne Felix. Four great-grandchildren, Walker Moe, Gracelynn Moe, William Bell and Benaiah Bell, with a fifth great-grandchild due in May. He is also survived by his sister Elaine Bullis of Fresno, CA. Memorials preferred to Compassion International, North Heights Lutheran Church, or the charity choice of the donor. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, March 16 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice St., Roseville. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church on Saturday from 10- 11 AM. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary