Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28th from complications of Covid-19. Donn was born in Fargo, North Dakota in March, 1933. He was discovered in a basket, on the steps of an orphanage, during the Great Depression and later was adopted by a family at the age of 4. He attended high school in Leeds, North Dakota and became the first in his family to graduate from college at the University of North Dakota, with a degree in Philosophy. As a young man, he served in the Army stationed at Fort Leavenworth, and held a full-time job in the hospitality industry at the same time. Afterward, he returned to the Midwest and in 1955 began a marriage to Nancy Sayler that lasted until 2004. He started his 40-year career with the 3M Company in the lab in 1953, traveling extensively internationally as his responsibilities expanded and the company grew. Throughout his tenure at 3M, his keen intellect, insights, and wisdom made him a sought-after business leader internally and externally. Of his many professional accomplishments, the two he most fondly recalled were suggesting, and then directing, 3M's sponsorship of the winter Olympics in Calgary, and his time as Managing Director of the United Kingdom Company, during the Thatcher years. In retrospect, his suggestion and his execution of the Calgary event became a successful template for future event sponsorships not only at 3M, but across the business community. He represented 3M in many external positions, including as Chairman of the Minnesota State Chamber of Commerce, Board Member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Highway User Federation, Chairman of the International Road Federation, and in many other circumstances. He retired in 1997 as a Senior Vice-President. Despite all his success, he was not ostentatious. He loved being retired and lived a quiet life with his second wife in the Sarasota, Florida area. He repeatedly expressed his joy in the last 20 years of his life, saying often they were -- by far -- his happiest. In these later years, he set up his home and life for his convenience and reveled in its predictability. No planes; no hotels, sometimes not even new restaurants. He took enormous pleasure in having time for theater and golfing with the "Fab Four" and he soon discovered traveling abroad for leisure was a completely different experience from business travel, and one he adored. He devoted every spare moment to reading; he was a voracious reader, absorbing insights into the cultures he had experienced during his working years. He loved easily and was loved by many. He especially delighted in his grandchildren and his dog. He entered the hospital with high hopes that he could recover and also as a selfless act to protect his wife and caregivers from being exposed to Covid, knowing that, by choosing to be hospitalized, he might die without their comforts. It was an emblematic action, and characteristic of this gifted man. At his request, no memorial service or funeral will be held. A private burial will be scheduled at Sarasota National Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of memorials, are requested to The Salvation Army which was his long-standing favorite charity. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Douglas (Lisa), Patricia and Mary; grandchildren, Madelyn, Kyra, Julia; stepchildren, Michael Nelson and Sara (Tyler) Jensen; step-grandchildren, Cohen (Nelson) Gazzuolo, and Milo Jensen.









