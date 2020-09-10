1/
Donna C. KRENZ
1930 - 2020
Age 89, of White Bear Lake , MN Passed away quietly on September 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Alma and Marcus Corneliusen; siblings Orville, Lamar, Margie and Ronald Corneliusen. A beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma and Sister. Survived by husband of 64 years, Harold Krenz; children Dean Krenz and Denise (Krenz) Dunham; grandchildren, Anne, Robert and Michael. Born December 28, 1930 in Benson, MN, moved to White Bear Lake, MN where she raised her family. She enjoyed attending church, motherhood, sewing, crafting, baking, gardening, daily word-find puzzles and every minute with her grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, 2480 South Shore Blvd., White Bear Lake, MN 55110 10:30AM visitation followed by 11AM service. Private future burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:30 AM
South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church
