Donna CARPENTER

72, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Michael Donald and Dorothy McKliget; and husband, Michael Carpenter. Survived by daughters, Darlene Risvold (Jerry St. Martin) and Cheryl Carpenter; grandchildren, Jessica Kaiser (Brad Bondeson), Kayla Risvold (Chris Stowell), Alyssa Carpenter (Nick Robbinson); great grandchildren; Rozlynn Kaiser and Harley Kaiser; brothers, Pat McKliget (Deb) and Tim McKliget (Cindy);many fur babies; and many long time dear friends and family. She was a retiree from 30 years' service at 3M. A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Mueller Memorial of St. Paul, 835 Johnson Parkway. Face coverings required. Private family interment.