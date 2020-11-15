1/1
Donna E. (Linz) PODGORSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully surrounded by her 4 loving daughters on Nov. 6, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, John and daughter, Sue. Survived by children, Jeff (Son), Jane Nelson (Al), Lynn Holland, Mary Branch (John), Martha Bartz (Bill); 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Donna had many hobbies: gardening, embroidery, reading, casino runs! And spending time with all her grandchildren. Donna was loved very much and will be greatly missed. Gathering of Family and Friends 11:00AM, Thursday, November 19th with Prayer Service 12:30PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. (651)439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Prayer Service
12:30 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved