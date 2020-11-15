Age 88, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully surrounded by her 4 loving daughters on Nov. 6, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, John and daughter, Sue. Survived by children, Jeff (Son), Jane Nelson (Al), Lynn Holland, Mary Branch (John), Martha Bartz (Bill); 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Donna had many hobbies: gardening, embroidery, reading, casino runs! And spending time with all her grandchildren. Donna was loved very much and will be greatly missed. Gathering of Family and Friends 11:00AM, Thursday, November 19th with Prayer Service 12:30PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. (651)439-5511