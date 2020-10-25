1/1
Donna Elaine (Furlong) FLANAGAN
1946 - 2020
Age 73 of Woodbury, Minnesota. Left us on October 20, 2020. Donna was born on November 12, 1946 in Auburn, NY, the youngest daughter of Virginia (Bolger) and Gordon Furlong. Donna, along with her husband, Michael, graduated from Auburn Central HS in 1965. Incredibly creative, she worked local theatre, ran a sheep farm, built boats and took great joy in helping out with student activities at all levels. She raised four children: Jennifer, Molly, Patrick and Matthew with a fifth, Sarah Jean who was lost through miscarriage. For nearly seventy years, she crocheted afghans for newly weds and new babies. Also winning many blue ribbons at the State Fair. Survived by husband, Michael Flanagan; children, Jennifer (Lance) Lavandowska, Molly (Jeff "Smiley") Danzl, Patrick (Anita) Flanagan, and Matthew Flanagan; 6 grandchildren; and other family and friends. Visitation will occur from 5-7PM at 2585 Stillwater Road E, Maplewood, MN on Monday, October 26, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Tuesday at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th St. N, Oakdale, MN, followed by interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the visitation and at Mass. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St. Croix Hospice.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
OCT
27
Interment
Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
