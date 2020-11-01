In Memory 1932 - 2020 Age 88 of St. Paul and Crosslake peacefully passed away at the Maplewood Care Center on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020. Donna was preceded by her parents, Mildred (Polk) and Al Fenner and her close friend, Cindy Bruno. Donna graduated from Harding High School and worked for Northwestern Bell as a Service Bureau Manager in St. Paul and Minneapolis. Donna loved animals and will be missed by her many cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 3 at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550