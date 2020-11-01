1/1
Donna F. GOLDEN
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Memory 1932 - 2020 Age 88 of St. Paul and Crosslake peacefully passed away at the Maplewood Care Center on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020. Donna was preceded by her parents, Mildred (Polk) and Al Fenner and her close friend, Cindy Bruno. Donna graduated from Harding High School and worked for Northwestern Bell as a Service Bureau Manager in St. Paul and Minneapolis. Donna loved animals and will be missed by her many cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 3 at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved