With sadness we say goodbye and Godspeed to our sister, Donna Fortney Scholz, who at the age of 66 died as the result of her battle with early onset dementia. We love you and miss you. Brother - Paul (Katy) Fortney, brother - Dan Fortney and sister - Jan Perkins. Donna was preceded in death by our parents Donald and Margaret Fortney and her husband Glen Scholz. Born and raised in South Saint Paul, Minnesota, Donna was a kind and caring person with a love for her family, animals and an avid book reader. In August of 1982 she married another native South Saint Paulite, Glen Scholz. They enjoyed 17 years together before Glen's unexpected and untimely death in 1999. Donna will be missed and fondly remembered by Glen's siblings and their extended families: Barbara (George) Tourville, Steven-deceased (Kathleen) Scholz, Mary (Rev. Randy) Fowler and extended families, nieces and nephews. Most recently Donna called the Presbyterian Homes - Timber Hills in Inver Grove Heights her home, extended family and community. We wish to thank the entire staff at Timber Hills for their incredible care and kindness extended to Donna. We would also like to acknowledge the staff of Our Lady of Peace hospice and Health Partners APRN, CNP Michelle Devereaux for your outstanding and compassionate care given to Donna. We hope that you all know you are appreciated. A celebration of Donna's life will be held in the chapel at Willwerscheid West Heights Chapel, 235 W. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul, MN on Thursday, March 19 at 11am with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to Presbyterian Homes Timber Hills, Berea Lutheran Church of Inver Grove Heights or Our Lady of Peace hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020