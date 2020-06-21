Donna Gail KINSEY
Died June 5, 2020 after a brave 10 year battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by father Roger Kinsey. Survived by loving mother, Sharon, 2 brothers, Daniel (Laura) and Frank (Lori) and step sister Deborah (Bud), 2 nephews, Alex Kinsey and Kyle Kinsey and 2 nieces, Sarah and Stephanie (Adam). Memorials in her memory should be given to fund cancer research of donors choice. Memorial service at a later time.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
