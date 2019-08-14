|
|
Called Home with her husband William and Pastor at her side on August 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by loving husband, William; sister, Diane (Joe) Buckley. And many loving relatives and friends. Donna was comforted by the words of Max Lucado, always looking forward to vacations to Disney World with William, and authored two medical books. Funeral service 11 AM, Saturday, August 17, at Woodbury Lutheran Church (7380 Afton Rd, Woodbury). Visitation 1 hr prior to start of service at church Saturday. Interment, Parkview Cemetery, Peoria IL. Memorials preferred to Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019