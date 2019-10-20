Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Union Cemetery
St. Paul, MN
Age 78, a native of East St. Paul Died on June 3, 2019 in Chicago. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on October 30, in Union Cemetery in St. Paul. While she was a staff member of the Young Christian workers she became involved in 1965 in demonstrating against racial discrimination in Selma, Alabama. Throughout her life she was a strong proponent of social justice issues. After being awarded a master's degree at Mundelein College in Chicago, she served many years as the business manager for Gateway Foundation, a rehab and addiction center in Chicago. "She loved people, nature, books and music" her cousin Sue Frost, said. Survivors include a godchild and a number of cousins and friends.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
