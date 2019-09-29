|
Of Eagan, MN Passed away at the age of 71 after a 5 year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Ruth Doiron. She is survived by her brother, David Doiron; special niece, Robyn; other family in Michigan, and her family of friends in Minnesota and Oregon. Donna was born and raised in the Detroit, Michigan area. She graduated from Cody H.S., where she was an undefeated tennis champion. She moved to MN in the 1970s and retired after 40 years at Xerox. She was a 600 bowler and this year qualified for the National Senior Games. Donna had a passion for crafts of all kinds, the MN Lynx and volunteering, always going above and beyond in everything she did. Special thanks to Dr. Timothy Larson, nurse Sara, Jill May and the staff of Sholom Home and Hospice for their support and compassionate care. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 3:00 PM at Unity Church, 733 Portland Ave., St Paul, MN 55104 with a reception following the service. Memorials to the non-profit of your choice or Sholom Home, 740 Kay Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019