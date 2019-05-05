Home

Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Chaska
200 W 3RD ST
Chaska, MN 55318
(952) 448-2137
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Chaska
200 W 3RD ST
Chaska, MN 55318
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
218 W. 2nd St
Chaska, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
218 W. 2nd St.
Chaska, MN
Removal
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:45 PM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
218 W. 2nd St.
Chaska, MN
Donna Jean (Miller) ALT


1943 - 2019
Donna Jean (Miller) ALT Obituary
Colonel (Ret.) USAF-MNANG Beloved Mom and friend Held Top level positions in the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. She loved being a flight nurse on C1-30's. Born March 8th 1943, Brainerd MN. Graduated High School in 1961 in Brainerd. Graduated St. Mary's nursing school Rochester, MN and earned her masters at St. Scholastica. Survived by beloved daughter and best friend, Amy Alt; John Alt, her husband of 23 years with whom she remained friends; siblings, Patti Lehmann and Dick Miller. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:30 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. Vistation Wednesday 4-7 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to Mass at church. Motorcade leaving church at 12:45 pm for Fort Snelling, Mpls. www.bertasfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
