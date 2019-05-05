|
|
Colonel (Ret.) USAF-MNANG Beloved Mom and friend Held Top level positions in the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. She loved being a flight nurse on C1-30's. Born March 8th 1943, Brainerd MN. Graduated High School in 1961 in Brainerd. Graduated St. Mary's nursing school Rochester, MN and earned her masters at St. Scholastica. Survived by beloved daughter and best friend, Amy Alt; John Alt, her husband of 23 years with whom she remained friends; siblings, Patti Lehmann and Dick Miller. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:30 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. Vistation Wednesday 4-7 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to Mass at church. Motorcade leaving church at 12:45 pm for Fort Snelling, Mpls. www.bertasfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019