Age 90, of Burnsville Passed away September 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas. Survived by her children, Patrick (Katie), Kathleen (Bill) Mcfetridge, Deb (Rick) Bishop, Dan, Mary Darud and Jody (Beth) DiGrazia; 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson; also by other relatives. Funeral Service will be held 2 PM Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with visitation starting at 1 PM. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 17, 2019