Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 894-5080
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna GRADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean GRADY


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jean GRADY Obituary
Age 90, of Burnsville Passed away September 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas. Survived by her children, Patrick (Katie), Kathleen (Bill) Mcfetridge, Deb (Rick) Bishop, Dan, Mary Darud and Jody (Beth) DiGrazia; 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson; also by other relatives. Funeral Service will be held 2 PM Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with visitation starting at 1 PM. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now