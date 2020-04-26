Donna Louise NEWHAM
Dearly loved mother of Tonia (Greg) DeGagne, Luke (Dione) Newham, Timothy (Julianne) Newham, grandmother of 8 and great grand mother of 5, passed quietly with family on April 16, 2020 in her 76th year at Parmly on the Lake Care center in Chisago City, MN. Donna was born May 16, 1943 to W. Dale and Ocie A. Holcomb in McDunn, WV. The fourth of seven children, Donna is also survived by her sister Rose (Jack) Lee of WV, Jim Holcomb of Wyoming MN, A. Irene (Roy) Cunningham of WV, sister in law Dollie Holcomb of FL, many nieces and nephews and great friends. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Timothy J. Newham Sr., sisters Anna Holcomb, Charlotte Tonkin, brother in law Hayward Tonkin, sister in law Sherry Holcomb, brother Walter Holcomb. Cremation has taken place with Crescent Tide Cremation Services of St. Paul, MN. Think of me as living in the hearts of those I touched, for nothing loved is ever lost and I have loved so much.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
