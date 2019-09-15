|
Passed away September 12, 2019 at the age of 68. Preceded in death by mother, Anna Mae. Survived by her husband, David Moreno; children, Teresa (Albert), David (Nicole) & Kevin, J.R. (Melissa); 14 grand children; 5 great-grandchildren; father, Donald; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Thursday, Sept. 19th at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 401 Concord St. @ Hwy. 52; St. Paul. Visitation 5-8PM, Wed. Sept. 18th at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St; WSP and also 1-hr. prior to the mass at church. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019