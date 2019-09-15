Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
401 Concord St. @ Hwy. 52
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Concord St. @ Hwy. 52
St. Paul, MN
Donna M. (Moreno) EBERHARDT

Donna M. (Moreno) EBERHARDT Obituary
Passed away September 12, 2019 at the age of 68. Preceded in death by mother, Anna Mae. Survived by her husband, David Moreno; children, Teresa (Albert), David (Nicole) & Kevin, J.R. (Melissa); 14 grand children; 5 great-grandchildren; father, Donald; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Thursday, Sept. 19th at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 401 Concord St. @ Hwy. 52; St. Paul. Visitation 5-8PM, Wed. Sept. 18th at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St; WSP and also 1-hr. prior to the mass at church. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
